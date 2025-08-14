Angels Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels designated right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson for assignment this week one day after selecting his contract to the active roster.
Two days later, Anderson has cleared waivers and elected to leave the organization to head to free agency.
More news: Angels Make Fun of Long-Standing Shohei Ohtani Joke After Sweep of Dodgers
The Angels announced in the same roster move that right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson will officially begin a rehab assignment Thursday night at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Anderson, 30, appeared in seven games for the Angels this season across multiple stints with the team. Anderson initially signed a minor league contract with the Halos in February, and opened the season in Triple-A.
In May, Anderson earned his first call up to the team, pitching 10 innings before being designated for assignment. He cleared waivers, elected free agency and re-signed with the Angels two days later.
Then, in June, Anderson was added back to the active roster. This time, he pitched just 0.2 innings before being designated for assignment. Again, he cleared waivers, elected free agency and re-signed with the Angels on a minor league deal.
More news: Angels' $39 Million All-Star Provides Critical Injury Update
This was Anderson's third time going through this process after allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, so for now, he's heading to free agency where he'll look for his next team.
Anderson was initially drafted in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He was then traded to the San Francisco Giants, where he'd ultimately make his debut in 2019, appearing in 28 games and making 16 starts while sporting a 5.44 ERA over 96 innings of work.
He made another 18 appearances with the Giants in 2020, sporting a 3.52 ERA — which is by far the lowest in a season in his career.
Anderson was traded to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2021 season, and then began bouncing around the league, spending time with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins and Angels at the MLB level.
He's made 76 career appearances, sporting a 6.39 ERA with 129 strikeouts across 163.1 innings pitched. It remains to be seen if he gets back to MLB this season — and if it's with the Angels again or another team for the first time in 2025.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.