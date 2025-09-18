Angels Pitcher on Injury vs Brewers: 'It Was Pretty Scary'
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano spoke about the injury which forced him to exit Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
A comebacker caught Soriano in the forearm in the bottom of the second inning against the Brewers, forcing him to exit early. The official diagnosis on his injury is a right forearm contusion, and his X-rays came back negative.
“It was pretty scary,” Soriano said.
The right-hander gave more of an update after his X-ray results came back.
“I’m good, thank God, it just hit me on the forearm,” Soriano said. “I was worried, but the X-rays came back negative. Now, I’ll just take it day by day and see how it goes.”
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery didn't have a definitive answer when asked whether or not Soriano would feature again before the end of the season.
“It’s hard to say right now because we have to see how it feels,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, he’s taken it out as far as he's taking it to, he’s set a career high in innings. But I mean, it's never a good spot to end prematurely before the season. But it’s too early to tell on that.”
Soriano received a loss for the outing, being charged with three earned runs after the runners left on base following his exit came around to score. Wednesday's game marked the third straight game in which he has allowed three or more runs.
The 26-year-old has been one of the Angels best starters this season, posting a 4.26 ERA through a league-leading 31 starts in 2025. Through 169 innings, he has allowed the fewest home runs of any Angels starters (12) and has struck out 152 batters. Despite having worse numbers than his previous two seasons, he has an ERA+ above league average at 101.
The Angels are already thin on starters, as Tyler Anderson is likely out for the season on the 15-day injured list and Victor Mederos will definitely miss the rest of the season on the 60-day injured list.
If Soriano is to miss time, the Angels could call up Sam Aldegheri, who was scratched from his start in Triple-A on Wednesday, or Jack Kochanowicz, who has already spent plenty of time in the majors this season.
