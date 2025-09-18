Angels' Zach Neto Highlighted as 2025 Success Story
Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto has been shut down for the rest of the year after landing on the injured list with a left hand strain.
About a month ago, Neto was hit on the hand and things haven't been the same. In his last 20 games since the hit by pitch, he is batting .194 with a .728 OPS, striking out 28 times.
Although his season is done and the Angels' playoff chances are officially terminated, ESPN's Bradford Doolittle still highlighted Neto as the team's biggest success story this season.
Even with the drop in his numbers during the last 20 games, Neto finishes his year batting .257/.319/.474 with an OPS of .793, all of which are up from the season prior. He also ends the year with 26 home runs, three more than last season in 27 fewer games.
There is a lot to be excited about for Neto, and at just 24 years old, the sky is the limit for him. He unfortunately got a late start to the season due to shoulder surgery, but there is no telling what he is capable of doing with a full season of health and another year of development.
Acting manager Ray Montgomery spoke highly of his shortstop and noted that the best is yet to come.
“He’s really maturing into the type of player we’re watching every day. I think he’s doing a good job of that. He knows October is the goal. Not September," Montgomery said.
“He’s still so young. What I don’t think he may realize is he’s only coming into what going to be his prime. He’s still on the front end of that. So that’s exciting.”
After Neto was hit, he touched on his mindset going forward. And although it must have been difficult these past 20 games, his tenacity was never going to allow him to give anything less that 100 percent.
“It’s never fun to get hit, especially in a spot where it’s most common,” Neto said. “It’s my glove hand. I’m catching a ball there every single day. You know me. I like to throw myself around in the infield too. So diving doesn’t help me either. But it’s just a matter of not changing who you are. I’m still going to stand on the plate. If I get hit there, I get hit there again.”
