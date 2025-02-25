Angels Pitcher Provides Concerning and Sudden Injury Update From Spring Training
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman provided a concerning injury update to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register Tuesday at spring training.
Bachman told Fletcher that he's currently "working through a little bit of stuff" and isn't sure when he'll be able to pitch in Cactus League games. He added he's "not sure" if he'll need to seek further medical opinions.
While it's unknown what medical issues Bachman is currently dealing with, the Angels' former first-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional career.
In 2022, Bachman began the season on the injured list with back spasms. He then missed two months with a biceps issue.
In 2023, Bachman dealt with right shoulder inflammation after making his major league debut, and missed the remainder of the season.
Last year, Bachman was placed on the 60-day injured list to start the year recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He never made it back to the majors after being activated off the IL in June.
Bachman was hoping for 2025 to finally be a healthy year, but it appears that already isn't the case.
Bachman was expected to be among the many pitchers in camp competing for a spot at the back of the starting rotation. If he didn't win that job, he likely would have been considered as an option to open the season in the bullpen.
Now, the Angels will hope Bachman is able to start pitching soon and ramp up for the regular season. As for Bachman, he'll just hope to avoid any serious medical issues heading into the new year.
Bachman has made 11 career appearances at the MLB level, sporting a 3.18 ERA across 17 innings in relief.
