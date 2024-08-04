Angels Place Luis Rengifo on IL; What's the Latest on His Wrist Injury?
The Angels bit the bullet Saturday
Infielder Luis Rengifo was placed on the 10-day injured list with what the team called "right wrist inflammation." The Angels selected the contract of Charles LeBlanc in a corresponding move.
Rengifo is hitting an even .300, with 24 stolen bases and a solid 112 OPS+ this season. Lately, however, he's been bothered by a right wrist injury that just doesn't seem to be healing amid a full-time workload for the Angels' number-2 hitter.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Rengifo will get additional scans on his wrist, which has been bothering him for some time.
Wednesday, Rengifo was removed from the Angels' game against the Colorado Rockies when the injury flared up, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Rengifo was having problems with his wrist after a swing in the eighth inning of the game.
Earlier this month, the 27-year-old was forced to sit out for nearly three weeks with an injury to the same wrist, missing 15 games between July 3-23.
Since returning, however, Rengifo is slashing just .188/.257/.219 with only one extra-base hit in 35 plate appearances.
Rengifo was widely rumored to be generating interest from contending teams in advance of Tuesday's trade deadline across MLB.
The Boston Red Sox were linked to Rengifo in the days leading up to the deadline. The New York Yankees were also reportedly an interested suitor. Perhaps other teams were attracted to Rengifo, too, as he's been among the best hitters and most versatile fielders for an Angels team buried in the AL Wild Card and West races.
At least, before the injury.
In his last 11 games, Rengifo has seen his OPS fall precipitously, from .810 to .763. It's possible teams were scared off by the prospect of Rengifo's injury affecting him in the short- or long-term, which is why he remained in Anaheim after the deadline.
“If there were things presented that made the organization better, we obviously would’ve gotten it,” Minasian said after a trade deadline that saw the Angels deal relievers Carlos Estévez and Luis Garcia, both of whom were on expiring contracts. “Those are all good players that we have under control.”
The Angels can look forward to getting a healthy Rengifo back at some point. For now, it's unclear when that will be.
Zach Neto is hitting second in Rengifo's place on Saturday against the New York Mets. Brandon Drury is starting at third base. Michael Stefanic is playing second base.
We'll learn soon if that becomes the Angels' preferred arrangement in Rengifo's absence.