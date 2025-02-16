Angels Putting Former First-Round Pick In Great Position to Succeed This Year — Literally
The Los Angeles Angels have had a frustrating offseason.
It started off with deals that could barely wait until the last out was caught in the World Series and was strong through Thansgiving.
As November turned to December, and December to January, the aggressive offseason seemed to ease up. Then, February came.
Major league talents were once again making their way to Anaheim.
Veteran infielder Tim Anderson signed a minor league deal, third baseman Yoan Moncada inked a deal, and the Angels finally got their closer when four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen also put pen to paper.
The team has improved significantly through the offseason, but fans shouldn't forget the already existing talent on the squad.
One name in particular, despite only being 25, is looking to redefine his career.
Enter Reid Detmers.
From throwing a no-hitter in his 11th MLB start, to a 2024 season that saw inconsistency and getting designated for assignment midseason, Detmers is looking to become a mainstay for the Halos.
The organization seems to agree as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register noticed in the clubhouse.
"Reid Detmers found his locker in the Angels’ spring training clubhouse right between those of Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi," Plunkett wrote. "That was certainly not a coincidence. The Angels have long believed that Detmers has the stuff to be a frontline starter, and they are hoping the influence of successful veterans like Kikuchi and Hendricks can help him unlock his potential."
It appears that this hint was taken strongly from Detmers, and he is already reaping the benefits.
“The last four or five days we’ve been here, it’s been unbelievable,” Detmers said to reporters. “Talking to these guys, and just picking their brains. I’ve got a good spot. Let’s just say that.”
It's encouraging to see Detmers' enthusiasm following a year that had been so unstable. At just 25 years old, the former first-round draft pick seems to have maturity far beyond his years.
“This was the first year where I truly learned a lot about myself,” Detmers said. “Going into the offseason, I knew exactly what I needed to work on.”
Detmers was called back up in September and hopes to not only remain on the roster for all of 2025, but to earn a spot in the Angels' revamped pitching rotation.
