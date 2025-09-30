Angels' Ray Montgomery Breaks Silence Following Sudden Exit
It didn't take long for the Angels to decide that interim manager Ray Montgomery and the manager he replaced, Ron Washington, won't be back for the 2025 season. Nor did it take long for Montgomery to thank the club for his first opportunity to manage in Major League Baseball.
Montgomery told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group on Tuesday that he had no complaints after being let go.
"They’ve treated me well here," Montgomery said. "I can’t complain. I’m just disappointed we didn’t get where we needed to go. That’s the frustrating part."
The Angels were 36-38 after Washington managed his last game on June 19. The 73-year-old skipper was then placed on medical leave for the remainder of the season as the Angels went 36-52 under Montgomery — the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball over that span.
Montgomery, 55, has worked in a variety of roles in professional baseball since his playing career ended, but did not get a chance to manage until Washington's health failed him.
The 2025 season was Montgomery's fifth season in the Angels organization, and fourth as bench coach. In 2022, he was the Angels' acting manager for eight games (3-5) while Phil Nevin served a suspension. He was hired to serve as the team's director of player personnel in 2021.
Montgomery came to the Angels from Milwaukee, where he spent the previous six seasons (2015-20) in the front office, concluding his tenure as the vice president and special assistant to the general manager. He also served as the Brewers' lead evaluator across the entire spectrum of baseball operations, including professional, international and amateur scouting.
From 2011-14, Montgomery was the Diamondbacks' director of scouting. He originally joined the Brewers organization in 2002 as an area scout until he was named Milwaukee’s midwest region crosschecker (2007-10).
Over parts of three seasons with the Houston Astros (1996-98), Montgomery batted .241 in 47 games.
Speculation has as to who will replace Montgomery and Washington began even before Tuesday's news. Multiple reports speculating about the Angels' future centered around retired players looking to jump into the managerial ranks for the first time.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post hypothesized Albert Pujols, Torii Hunter, Darin Erstad and Michael Young could be candidates to succeed Washington and Montgomery. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned Pujols and Hunter, as well.
Washington and Montgomery brought a combined 128 years and a lifetime of baseball experience to the bench. The next manager/bench coach duo might fall short of that mark.
