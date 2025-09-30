Angels Officially Announce Ron Washington Decision
The Los Angeles Angels have announced that manager Ron Washington will not be be back for the 2026 season.
The team released a statement regarding Washington and the imminent search for a new skipper.
"The Angels announced today that Manager Ron Washington will not return for the 2026 season. The Club will begin the process of hiring a new manager immediately.
"Washington joined the Angels Organization as the Club’s manager on November 8, 2023. The Angels posted a 135-189 overall record across the last two seasons. In 2025, the Angels had a 36-38 record on June 20 when Washington was placed on medical leave for the remainder of the regular season."
Washington's impact is invaluable to the Halos, and he will go down as a managerial legend of the game. With that being said, the skipper doesn't seem to be done with it quite yet.
Even before the move was made official, Washington recently touched on his desire to stay around MLB.
“I’m gonna be in an organization,” Washington said. “So if I’m not managing here, I’m not saying I’m gonna be managing somewhere else, but I’m gonna be in someone’s organization.”
Although he didn't have much to inherit, the Angels had an abysmal 99-loss season in Washington's first at the helm. This past season saw the Angels start out with a 36-38 record before Washington had to step away due to health concerns.
In very fitting Washington fashion, something outside of his control was never going to be the reason that he ended his baseball career.
“I’m a hands-on guy," he said. "And that’s not gonna stop. I’m the one that’s gonna decide when I’m not hands-on.”
The Angels still possess an exciting core of young stars and will try to fill the void in the managerial spot. Things have the potential to start trending in the right direction and snap baseball's longest postseason drought, but there has to be more consistency for that core.
With a farm system that has never needed a bigger reset than right now, the Halos have their work cut out for them.
Wherever Washington lands in 2026, that team can be certain that one of the pillars of the game for the last few decades and a staple in the dugout will bring his tenacious mindset and leadership.
