Angels Recently Retired Infielder Already Finds Next Job in MLB
Ehire Adrianza is taking the next step in his baseball career by joining the Minnesota Twins front office.
The former Los Angeles Angels infielder is just a couple of weeks removed from announcing his retirement and joined the Twins’ player development staff Monday as an assistant.
Adrianza always envisioned a future in coaching and now he will get that chance working primarily with minor league infielders.
More news: Angels Infielder Could Undergo Major Position Change in 2025
“If he’s driven to [become a GM] and wants to do it, I don’t know why he couldn’t,” Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker said of Adrianza in 2023. “I imagine somebody will give him an opportunity to get in the door and work his way to that.”
Adrianza, who won a World Series title with Atlanta in 2021, finished his career with a .237 batting average, 22 home runs, and 151 RBIs. His MLB career included time with San Francisco (2013-16), Minnesota (2017-20), Atlanta (2021, 2022-24), Washington (2022), and the Angels (2024).
In February 2024, he signed a minor league contract with the Angels and began the season with Triple-A Salt Lake. Over eight games from April 22 to May 8, he posted a .192 average with one home run and two RBIs. After being sidelined with back spasms, Adrianza was released on June 15.
Adrianza never appeared in a big league game with the Angels again.
Adrianza's most successful stretch came with the Twins from 2017 to 2020, where he played 312 games across three full seasons and the shortened 2020 campaign. He posted a .253/.317/.377 line, stole 14 bases in 18 attempts, and showcased his versatility by playing multiple positions.
His time in Minnesota clearly left a lasting impression, and now he’s returning to the organization for the next phase of his career. With his extensive experience as a multi-position player, he’s expected to mentor younger talent. Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports that Adrianza earned a solid reputation in the clubhouse during his prior time with the Twins, a quality that should aid his transition into this new role.
The Twins are coming off a highly disappointing season. After making it to the ALDS in 2023, they faltered in the final stretch of the 2024 season, ultimately missing the playoffs.