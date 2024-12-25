Angels Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Ehire Adrianza unexpectedly announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday.
More news: Angels Young Player Named Top Breakout Candidate of 2025 by MLB Analyst
The 35-year-old played in parts of 12 major league seasons.
“This journey has been incredibly challenging, filled with ups and downs, but every step along the way has been a blessing that I cherish immensely,” Adrianza said. “Since my childhood, I dreamed of the possibility of winning a World Series, a goal that once seemed so distant and almost unattainable.
"However, thanks to my effort, dedication, and the unwavering support of each one of you, that dream has become a reality. I still find it hard to believe that I have had the honor of playing more than a decade in the Major Leagues. I never imagined I would achieve so much, and it’s astonishing to reflect on this experience.”
Adrianza won a World Series title with Atlanta in 2021 and posted a career .237 average with 22 home runs and 151 RBIs during his time with San Francisco (2013-16), Minnesota (2017-20), the Braves (2021, 2022-24), Washington (2022), and the Angels.
More news: Former Angels Manager Hired by Chicago White Sox
In February, he signed a minor league contract with the Angels and began the season with Triple-A Salt Lake. Over eight games from April 22 to May 8, he batted .192 with one home run and two RBIs. After being sidelined with back spasms, Adrianza was released on June 15.
Adrianza was typically a part-time player or bench option, stepping into more regular roles only when injuries created a need. His career-high of 114 games came with Minnesota in 2018, followed by 109 games with the Braves in 2021. During that championship season, Adrianza’s ability to come off the bench and make occasional spot starts became crucial, especially as Atlanta dealt with key injuries on their way to the title.
Adrianza finished his career with a .237/.307/.352 slash line, earning his value primarily through his defensive versatility. He played every position on the field except catcher and even made three pitching appearances as his career progressed.