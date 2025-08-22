Angels Reveal Zach Neto's MRI Results After Hit By Pitch on Wrist
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto exited the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the fifth inning after getting hit by a pitch in the third.
Reds’ starting pitcher Nick Martinez threw a 78.2 mph changeup into Neto’s wrist. He managed to stay in the game for a few innings but the Angels ultimately replaced him at shortstop with Oswald Peraza.
This was the 11th time Neto has been hit by a pitch this season, which ranks as the fourth-most for a player in all of the American League.
More news: Angels' Kenley Jansen Reveals He's Injured, But Declines to Say What It Is
Neto underwent MRI testing to determine the severity of the injury. The results determined that Neto is healthy as he did not sustain any structural damage, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
The Angels do not have a game on Thursday, which gives Neto another day of rest before the home series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. He told Fletcher he feels sore but is hopeful he will be available to play in the series opener.
"I feel pretty good. Just sore right now," Neto said. "A little weak, but that's usually what happens when you get hit."
"God willing. Hopefully. Everything came back negative. You know me, I'm gonna try to do everything I can to make sure I'm ready for Friday."
More news: Famous Tik Toker Who Ran Across Angel Stadium Field Mid-Game Posts Video Of Incident
Neto has been a major part of the Halos’ success this season on both offense and defense. This season, he is slashing a career-best .267/.325/.479 with an .804 OPS.
The 24-year-old had a later start to the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November. He injured his shoulder while sliding into second base in a game against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26.
Neto missed Opening Day and returned to the team on April 18. Despite spending the first few weeks of the season completing a rehab assignment in Triple-A, Neto is on track to set a new career-high in home runs. He hit 23 in 155 games last season and has hit 21 in 108 games this season.
Neto remains part of the Angels’ active roster and does not expect to make a second appearance on the IL. But if Los Angeles were to sideline Neto, they have a few options that can step into his place.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.