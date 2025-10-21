Angels' Rising Star Gets Real About Difficult Season
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe opened up about his frustrating 2025 season.
The catcher broke out with the Angels as an everyday guy in 2024, batting .244 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs. He played 136 games that season, and kept his numbers fairly consistent with the impressive marks he put up the season prior through less than half as many games.
O'Hoppe played his second full MLB season in 2025, featuring in 119 games throughout the year. He batted .213, a career low, while hitting 19 homers and logging 43 RBIs. His .629 OPS was the second worst on the team among players with 100 or more appearances, the only player below him being Luis Rengifo.
The 25-year-old also struggled defensively this season, posting a fielding run value of minus-11, which ranked in the second percentile in MLB. His blocks above average, caught stealing above average, framing runs and pop time all ranked in the bottom 15 percent in MLB.
“The year was tough,” O’Hoppe said to The Athletic. “And it seemed to be in, in every aspect, a career worst. I want fans to know that I’m just as frustrated, and I’m more frustrated than anybody.”
The catcher had a hot start to the season, batting .264 with an OPS north of .800 through May, and hit 17 home runs during the first half of the season. His second half is where his numbers dropped, as he hit .129 in August and .140 in September and hit just two home runs after the All-Star break.
O'Hoppe has a long leash at the MLB level, as the Angels seem to be set on the 25-year-old for the future. His only competition at the position is 36-year-old Travis d'Arnaud, who has one year remaining on his contract.
“Logan had a tough year, there’s no sugarcoating that,” general manager Perry Minasian said recently. “But yes, we believe Logan can catch. It’s a really tough position. To break in a young catcher takes time. I’m expecting a better Logan O’Hoppe.”
O'Hoppe has all offseason to sort himself out and rediscover what made him so effective during his breakout 2024 season. The Angels have plenty of trust in the young catcher, and will hope he can bounce back for a solid 2026 season.
