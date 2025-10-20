Why Are Angels Not Hiring Albert Pujols? Here’s Everything We Know
The Los Angeles Angels are no longer pursuing former player Albert Pujols as their manager for the 2026 season, per The New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Angels have been after Pujols since their announcement regarding former manager Ron Washington's dismissal, and will now try their luck elsewhere after failing to come to an agreement with their former third baseman.
"Pujols was the Angels’ top choice at the start but the sides differed on coaches, resources and compensation," Heyman wrote.
Pujols, who is currently on the Angels' books as a special assistant to the general manager, has been gaining a lot of attention already during the offseason, as eight MLB teams are without a manager heading into 2026.
Where Could Pujols Manage?
Since their talks with Pujols broke down, the Angels have granted the San Diego Padres permission to interview Pujols. The Baltimore Orioles are also interested in the future Hall of Famer.
Pujols doesn't have any managing experience in MLB, however has found success in the Dominican Republic in a managerial role. He took over Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League in the 2024-25 season, and brought them to a league title and Caribbean Series title. He is also set to manage the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic in 2026.
What's the Angels' Plan for their Next Manager?
While the Angels have lost their first option, they clearly planned for this contingency and have a plan in store. The Athletic's Sam Blum stated the Angels planned to interview other candidates before jumping at the opportunity to bring in Pujols.
"Albert Pujols is no longer the only contender for the Angels’ managerial opening," Blum writes. "The team plans to interview more candidates for the position, a team source told The Athletic, changing course from their initial line of thinking. Pujols remains the favorite for the job, the source said, though owner Arte Moreno has decided he wants a more thorough process."
Who Should the Angels Bring in as Their Manager?
The most likely outcome of the Angels' managerial search is hiring within the organization, as they have two more special assistants who could fill the role in Kurt Suzuki and Torii Hunter. Suzuki has already interviewed for the San Francisco Giants' managerial vacancy, and Hunter has expressed his willingness to manage in the past.
The Angels could also look elsewhere, though, and pursue any one of the managers fired throughout the season, such as Brandon Hyde.
