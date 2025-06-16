Angels' Ron Washington Should Win Manager of the Year Award, Says MLB Analyst
The Los Angeles Angels are only a few games back from a wild card spot despite the team's 33-37 record, which an MLB insider believes warrants the manager getting the Manager of the Year award.
It is quite the feat for a team filled with inconsistent players to remain in the playoff hunt, especially considering the twists and turns that Angels fans endured.
Players like Taylor Ward and Logan O'Hoppe went through extended cold stretches, while the pitching staff has struggled, but through Washington's leadership, the Angels are rounding into a more consistent team.
The Angels' upturn in fortunes caught the eye of Rob Parker, an expert for MLB Network, who picked Washington for American League Manager of the Year.
"I think the last time the Angels were one game under five hundred this late in the season Moby Dick was a guppy," Parker said. "That's how long ago it's been. And look at what he's been able to do with the team he has.
"They went to Dodger Stadium this year and swept the Dodgers, the first time since 2010. You know, Trout's been in and out of the lineup. He [Washington] hasn't had Trout having some monster year.
"Rendon's gone already. He's developed some players. Jo Adell is finally breaking out. Some of the younger guys have developed under Ron Washington. This is his second year. They haven't been finished over five hundred since 2015."
The Angels rank low in many defensive and offensive metrics. Much to the coaching staff's credit, the wins still keep on rolling, raising the floor of the team's performances.
The front office's approach of filling the roster with a balance of promising youth and experienced veterans has paid off.
Some of those young bats, Zach Neto, for example, are taking the next step in their development, while veterans like Yoan Moncada are rediscovering success.
