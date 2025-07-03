Angels Rumors: Potential Top Draft Pick Attends Game at Angel Stadium
Jackson Holliday, the son of seven-time National League All-Star left fielder Matt Holliday, was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Baseball America’s 2023 Minor League Player of the Year spent two seasons in the farm system before making his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles at 20 years old in 2024.
And now, another Holliday will enter the mix.
Ethan Holliday was this season’s Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in his draft class. The shortstop/third baseman could follow in the footsteps of his older brother and be drafted first overall.
The Washington Nationals have the top pick in the draft followed by the Los Angeles Angels who have the second pick.
Holliday was spotted at Angel Stadium watching the game between the two clubs on Saturday, scouting out two of his potential landing spots.
Los Angeles put up six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the lead and ultimately defeat Washington, 8-2. Designated hitter Mike Trout knocked a game-tying home run to start the rally, then third baseman Kevin Newman hit a three-run homer in the same inning.
Additionally, rookie second baseman Christian Moore hit a go-ahead single and right fielder Gustavo Campero hit the second homer of his career and first of the season in the seventh. Moore and Campero showcased the young roster the Angels have been relying on this season.
Jackson Holliday has said that his younger brother, Ethan, is a better player than he was when entering the draft. The younger Holliday is a 6-foot-4 left-handed batter who is known for his power at the plate.
If the Nationals choose to draft another top prospect, like left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson from LSU or right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez from Corona High School, the Angels could draft Holliday.
However, MLB insider Kiley McDaniel pointed out how the Angels typically sign players out of college rather than high school. The last time Los Angeles used their first pick to draft a player straight out of high school was when they drafted outfielder Jordyn Adams from Green Hope High School in North Carolina in 2018.
If the Angels follow that pattern, that eliminates Holliday and Hernandez as potential draft picks for Los Angeles.
