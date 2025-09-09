Angels Scratch Jo Adell From Lineup in Concerning Health Update
The Los Angeles Angels have scratched Jo Adell from Monday's lineup.
Fresh off an American League Player of the Week Award, Adell will miss the contest due to vertigo. Matthew Lugo will replace Adell in right field and is batting seventh.
More news: Angels Linked to Top Managerial Candidate on Market for 2026
Adell was feeling nauseous during Sunday's win against the Athletics and ended up leaving the game early as a result. A first-inning two-run home run helped the Halos avoid the sweep at home.
On the year, Adell is batting .243 with career-highs in on-base percentage (.303), slugging percentage (.507), and OPS (.811). His OPS+ of 119 (also a career-high) places him about 20 percent higher than league average.
Adell is also one of the best in the league when it comes to his barrel percentage. He does so 18.1 percent of the time, good for the 97th percentile in MLB.
As for Lugo, he is batting .213 with a .701 OPS through his 27 appearances this year. The 24-year-old rookie had a slash line of .258/.318/.440 and an OPS of .748 through his 94 outings in Triple-A this season.
Lugo is still finding his footing in the big leagues, but possesses immense speed that can easily set him apart from the rest of the baseball world. His sprint speed is measured in the 96th percentile in MLB according to Baseball Savant.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Not Happy With Manager Ray Montgomery's Decision
Angels Jo Adell Wins Player of the Week
Adell has been having a phenomenal month of September. In his seven games this month, Adell is batting .407/.448/1.000 and has an OPS of 1.448. He has added five home runs and 12 RBIs in this span.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.