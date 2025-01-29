Angels Showing Interest in Veteran Left-Handed Free Agent Reliever: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in adding a specific left-handed reliever to their bullpen.
Pat Ragazzo, who covers the New York Mets and Yankees for On SI, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that eight teams are showing interest in veteran southpaw Tim Hill.
“Free agent lefty reliever Tim Hill is drawing interest from the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Rockies and Angels,” Ragazzo wrote.
“There’s mutual interest on a reunion with the Yankees who remain in the mix, as do the Mets who are searching for another reliever.”
Hill, 34, joined the New York Yankees last season on a one-year, $740,000 deal in June after being released by the White Sox. Before being designated for assignment by Chicago, Hill had been playing on a one-year, $1.8 million contract.
As the Angels try to rebuild their roster, adding to the bullpen has become a priority. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the Angels were looking to add a few more bullpen arms to the roster before spring training.
Los Angeles has been linked to former closers Carlos Estévez and Craig Kimbrel.
Kimbrel had a strong start to the season, posting a 2.10 ERA and converting 23 saves in 38 appearances through July 7, surpassing early expectations. However, in his next 19 appearances, he struggled, posting an 11.50 ERA and failing to convert both of his save opportunities.
More news: Angels Are Best Fit for Free Agent Pete Alonso, As Mets and Blue Jays Distracted
The Angels signed Estévez as a free agent in December 2022, and he quickly made an impact in his first season. In 63 appearances, he struck out 78 batters and recorded a 3.90 ERA, earning his first career All-Star selection. He was dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline last season.
Hill finished the regular season with a standout 2.05 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP across 44 innings. His success continued in the postseason, where he allowed just one earned run in 8.1 innings as the Yankees advanced to the World Series.
With the Angels looking to reinforce their bullpen, Hill presents an appealing option for the team. His ability to thrive under pressure and turn around his season after a rough start will likely make him an attractive addition for teams seeking left-handed relief help in 2025.