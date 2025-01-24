Angels Sign Former 20-Homer Slugger, Veteran Utility Man
The Los Angeles Angels have signed infielder J.D. Davis to a minor-league contract. Davis received an invite to spring training.
More news: One Blockbuster Signing the Angels Must Make Before 2025 Season Starts
Davis, 31, slashed 218/.293/.338 in 46 games and 157 plate appearances split between the Oakland Athletic and New York Yankees. It marked his worst performance since he became a big leaguer.
From 2019-2023, Davis recorded a .268/.352/.443 slash line with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.
Davis has experience playing both infield corners and left field. In Anaheim, he will compete for a spot on the bench as a depth player behind Anthony Rendon and Nolan Schanuel.
The Angels have signed a number of players to minor-league contracts this offseason, and Davis is the latest addition to the organization. The Angels' bench is getting rather crowd as the organization already has backup catcher Travis d'Arnaud, utilityman Kevin Newman, outfielder Mickey Moniak.
Scott Kingery is on the 40-man roster, but has minor league options remaining. Davis will compete for one of the final spots on the bench along with others.
There are several reports surrounding the Angels picking up a few more free agents on the market. However, fans are anxious for the team to sign a big name player in the coming days.
“I believe they are in play for a number of free agents right now, and it’s just a matter of where the market goes and who might want to play for them," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.
“I would expect that they’re gonna pick off some players in the weeks ahead. I wouldn’t say guarantee it, but I’d expect it.”
With less than a month before spring training, the Angels' roster still seems so incomplete.
More news: Angels Predicted to Trade $105M Infielder to Yankees in Blockbuster Move