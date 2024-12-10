Angels Sign Once-Dominant Starting Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Dakota Hudson was once a dominant starting pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, he will try to find himself with the Los Angeles Angels after agreeing to a minor league deal, per Aram Leighton of Just Baseball.
Hudson should get an invitation to big league spring training.
More News: Angels' AL West Rival Says Mike Trout 'Might Be The Best Player Ever'
During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he pitched 213.2 innings, posting a 3.24 ERA with an 18.4 percent strikeout rate, an 11.1 percent walk rate, and a 56.9 percent ground-ball rate.
Tommy John surgery changed everything.
Hudson missed the entire 2021 season and hasn't been able to bounce back. Over the 2022-23 seasons, he pitched 221 innings with a 4.64 ERA, as his strikeout rate declined to 12.9 percent. While his 52.5 percent ground-ball rate remained above league average, it marked a dip compared to his earlier numbers.
The 30-year-old had a tough season in 2024. After signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Rockies, he struggled to deliver. Across 18 starts and 89 innings, he posted a 6.17 ERA, striking out just 12.1 percent of batters while issuing walks at an even higher rate of 12.4 percent. Though his 52.3 percent ground-ball rate remained a bright spot, it wasn’t enough to secure his spot in Colorado’s injury-plagued rotation.
In July, the Rockies designated Hudson for assignment, and he cleared waivers unclaimed. While he returned to the roster in August, his season ended prematurely due to elbow inflammation, landing him on the injured list. By October, he was outrighted off the roster again and chose free agency.
For the Angels, Hudson adds depth to a starting rotation that posted a collective 4.97 ERA in 2024.
General manager Perry Minasian has been tasked with restructuring a roster that lost a franchise-record 99 games and has been making deals since the season ended.
So far, Minasian and the Angels have added two strong veteran starters in Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks. They join returning starters José Soriano and Tyler Anderson.
The fifth and final starting spot will be a battle during spring training as Hudson joins a group that includes Reid Detmers, Chase Silseth, Caden Dana, Sam Aldegheri, and Jack Kochanowicz.