Angels Sign Veteran Infielder to Take Mickey Moniak's Spot on Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to a big league deal, per The New York Post's Jon Heyman.
He'll make the Opening Day roster, seemingly taking Mickey Moniak's spot after he was released on Tuesday.
Lopez had a locker in the Angels clubhouse on Tuesday ahead of the team's spring training finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Heyman then confirmed it was a Major League deal for Lopez, and that he'll be on the team's roster for Thursday's regular season opener.
While Lopez doesn't play in the outfield to replace Moniak, he's an elite defender in the infield. Since 2019, his 61 outs above average are tied for fourth-most in MLB, per researcher Brent Maguire.
The Angels used infielder Tim Anderson in the outfield this spring, and have utility man Luis Rengifo who has plenty of outfield experience.
Lopez was released by the Chicago Cubs last week before the start of their regular season in Japan. He joined the squad on a minor league deal in early February.
Lopez spent the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, where he appeared in 124 games, slashing .241/.312/.294 with 16 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of .606.
The best offensive season of his career came in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals, when he slashed .300/.365/.378 with 29 extra-base hits, 43 RBIs, and an OPS of .744 in 151 games.
Across 668 career games with the Royals, Atlanta Braves, and White Sox, Lopez has hit .248 with an OPS of .626.
