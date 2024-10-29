Impending Free Agents in World Series Angels Should Target This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off the worst season in franchise history and ownership has stated multiple times that it will spend money this offseason to become a playoff contender.
Is there anyone playing in the World Series that owner Arte Moreno should attempt to sign?
There is a list of impending free agents who should attract several teams including the Angels but it is ultimately up to owner Arte Moreno to spend the money.
Here is a look at who Moreno should consider and why:
Jack Flaherty went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA during the regular season, allowing 135 hits while registering 194 strikeouts over 162 innings of work. He has been incredible in the postseason stepping into the ace role for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Detroit Tigers before being traded at the deadline. Flaherty might be out of Moreno's price range and would be tough to pull away from his childhood team as the Dodgers will probably offer him some type of multi-year deal.
Teoscar Hernández would be an incredible signing for the Angels but he is guaranteed to be more expensive than what Moreno wants to spend on one player. He signed a one-year , $23.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason and has said multiple time that he would like to stay in Los Angeles on a multi-year contract.
Walker Buehler is the most intriguing name on this list. He is coming off his second Tommy John surgery and has only played for the Dodgers since Los Angeles drafted him. He avoided arbitration in the offseason and agreed to a one-year deal worth nearly $8.03 million and while his regular season looked like something the Angels could afford, his postseason efforts could put him in higher demand.
Gleyber Torres is young enough for the Angels to include in the core and could easily be inserted into the leadoff spot in their lineup. As a second baseman, he could form quite the middle infield duo with Zach Neto.
Alex Verdugo doesn't seem like a good fit simply because of his position. The Angels still have Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Gold Glove finalist Jo Adell. Verdugo needs to play for a team that will give him the opportunity to start every day and help develop his skills.
Juan Soto is every team's dream but he is without a doubt, not in the Angels price range. While he isn't Shohei Ohtani-type money, he is pretty close and Moreno refuses to spend that kind of cash while Trout and Anthony Rendon are still on payroll.