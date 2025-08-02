Angels Slammed By Former GM For Trade Deadline Decisions
The Athletic's Jim Bowden gave the Los Angeles Angels a brutal "D" grade for their inactivity at the trade deadline, making just two trades on Wednesday and Thursday.
"The Angels once again kept the baseball world guessing, and surprised me when they opted to buy instead of sell," wrote Bowden. "They added righty Luis García and lefty Andrew Chafin, two veteran relievers who improve their bullpen depth. OK, fine. But the Angels just never seem to take advantage of trade deadlines to improve their future, which is disappointing.
"Closer Kenley Jansen and outfielder Taylor Ward could have been dealt for solid returns. Nope! Once again, they missed an opportunity to build for the coming years. As for this season, the Angels enter Friday 4 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. I just don’t see this team leapfrogging five teams in the wild-card race, nor finishing ahead of the Mariners, Rangers and Astros in the division."
The Angels acquired Garcia and Chafin on Wednesday, presenting themselves as buyers after nearly the entire league assumed they would sell. ESPN revealed earlier in the week that the Angels would look to move expiring contracts, however wins on Tuesday and Wednesday seem to have changed the Angels mind.
With big expectations for them heading into Thursday, the Angels made just one trade, obtaining Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees about an hour before the 3:00 p.m. PT deadline.
The Angels didn't give up much for the trio, all of whom will slot into the MLB roster for the remainder of the season, but the real question is whether or not they will be enough to push the Angels ahead of their division rivals into the Wild Card spot they've been chasing.
