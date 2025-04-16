Angels Soar Into Top 10 of Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Angels are having an incredible start to the 2025 season, sitting atop the AL West with a record of 9-6.
They have recently surged into the No. 9 spot of Bleacher Report's MLB power rankings this week after climbing out from No. 14 previously.
More news: Zach Neto Could Return to Angels This Week
MLB insider Zachary D. Rymer cited that there is still a "too good to be true" vibe surrounding the hot start, but the Halos have only lost one series this season.
The Angels rank third in MLB in home runs with 30 and are second in the majors with a combined .501 slugging percentage. The Halos are also doing their scoring efficiently, as they are tied for the fifth-fewest runners left on base this season.
Individually, the Angels are proving why there was so much excitement this offseason, despite a 2024 that saw the lowest winning percentage in franchise history.
Mike Trout is tied for the most home runs in MLB this year with six, while Logan O'Hoppe, Kyren Paris, and Taylor Ward are all tied for second with five a piece.
More news: Angels Star Named 'Dark Horse' MVP Candidate in 2025
Paris being the surprise that he is to the baseball world is another major reason why L.A. has been so lethal this season. He is currently leading MLB in slugging percentage at .842, which is up from his previous total of .165 after 36 major league appearances.
Another major reason for the Halos' winning ways is someone who has become synonymous with the franchise over the last decade: Mike Trout.
Trout already leading the league in home runs is an extremely promising sign, plus he has already tied his RBI total from his 29 games played last season with 14. Keeping the three-time MVP health is a major priority for the Halos, hence his move to right field — and although just a sample size, the move is paying off.
Trout's last 40 home run season was 2022, and his last All-Star honor was 2023. If he can continue this kind of play, while the young pieces like Paris and O'Hoppe keep shining, fans can expect the Angels to keep soaring through MLB power rankings.
More news: MLB Insiders Reveal Bold Prediction for Angels' Top Prospect in 2025
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.