Angels Star Mike Trout Begins Minor League Rehab, Buys Fast Food for Entire Team
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout returned to Salt Lake City on Monday to complete his rehab assignment with the Angels' Triple-A team.
Per a baseball tradition, while Trout is in Salt Lake with the Bees, he will be providing the meals before and after games for the team.
This began with Trout securing his team with Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.
"The big one today for lunch was Chick-fil-A. And then steaks and stuff for after the game," Trout said, via Kevin Reynolds of the Salt Lake Tribune.
Trout made his first rehab start on Tuesday, when the Bees took on the El Paso Chihuahuas at Smith's Ballpark, the next step in his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus on May 3.
Unfortunately Trout would not finish the game. He was removed with left knee soreness after striking out against El Paso pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. in his only at-bat.
Trout had been on track to return to the Angels by late July, which was the timeline he gave on his recovery earlier this month.
It was Trout's first minor league game since 2017, and the first time he played for the Bees since 2012, when he slashed .403/.467/.623 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 20 games. He then returned to the Angels, and went on to win the American League Rookie of the Year.
The 11-time MLB All-Star last appeared for the Angels this season on April 29, slashing .220/.325/.541 with 24 hits, 17 runs, 10 home runs, and 14 RBIs. He led MLB in home runs to begin the season, and was on pace for another strong season before another injury kept him from playing a complete season once again. Trout has not played at least 120 games in a season since 2019.
When ready, Trout will join an Angels team that currently holds a 44-57 record, good for fourth in the American League West.