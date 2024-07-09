Mike Trout Making Progress, Offers Timeline for Returning to Angels
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has shown substantial improvement in his rehabilitation from a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury he suffered in late April. The injury required surgery, and has kept the three-time MVP off the field ever since.
At least the most recent updates from Trout raise hope for a potential comeback this season.
This is not Trout's first time being stuck on the sidelines. In the past five seasons, he has only reached the 100-game mark once in 2022. Although his shortened 2020 season can be explained by COVID-19, the rest are due to injury. Last season, he battled a left hamate fracture and in 2021, he struggled with upper back spasms and a right calf strain.
When Trout is healthy, he's mostly maintained the form expected of a nine-time Silver Slugger award recipient. In 2022, Trout played 119 games, batting .283/.369/.630 with a .999 OPS and 40 home runs.
The early-season injury ended Trout's streak of being voted as a starter for 10 consecutive All-Star games. He joins an exclusive group of eight other players in MLB history who have achieved this feat, all of whom have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The 11-time All-Star has been selected for the American League All-Star team for every season that the game has been played since 2012.
Although Trout will not be healed in time for the All-Star game, he still believes he will make his return by July before the postseason.