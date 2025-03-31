Angels Starting Pitchers Accomplish Feat Not Done in 14 Years
The Los Angeles Angels have opened their season 2-1, and have a winning record for the first time since early last season.
While the offense has struggled out the gates against the Chicago White Sox, the Angels pitching staff has been outright dominant.
All three starters for the Angels this past series — Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, and Jack Kochanowicz — registered quality starts. It's the first time since 2011 that three Angels pitchers registered quality starts to open the season, per Angels Senior Communication Manager Matt Birch. The three pitchers that season were Jered Weaver, Dan Haren, and Ervin Santana.
Kikuchi, the Angels' $63 million offseason signing, had a solid debut, pitching six innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts.
Soriano followed it up with one of the best pitching performances of the young MLB season, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five. He needed just 73 pitches to get it done.
Finally, Kochanowicz finished things off on Sunday, allowing two earned runs across six innings with four strikeouts. After giving up two runs in the first inning, he settled in, shutting the White Sox out for his final five innings.
The Angels have reigning All-Star Tyler Anderson taking the mound for Monday's series opener against the 3-0 St. Louis Cardinals. Then, offseason addition Kyle Hendricks is starting on Tuesday, before the Halos turn it back over to Kikuchi.
The Angels registered just 51 quality starts in 2024, which ranked tied-for-20th in MLB. This year, starting pitching appears like it could be a big strength for the Halos.
