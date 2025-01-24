Angels Still Expected to Make Multiple Big Additions in Free Agency: Report
The Los Angeles Angels were one of the most aggressive teams in the early stages of the offseason. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the organization could sign a few more players before spring training begins.
“I believe they are in play for a number of free agents right now, and it’s just a matter of where the market goes and who might want to play for them," Rosenthal said Thursday on Foul Territory.
The Angels most recently lost out on outfielder Anthony Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Halos and Jays were reportedly frontrunners for Santander, but in the end, he chose to join Toronto. It's unclear if the Halos had an offer on the table, and if so, what it was.
Earlier this offseason, general manager Perry Minasian said the organization wasn't a tough sell when meeting with free agents.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian said, viaJeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field. I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”
The Angels have been linked to several big name free agents, but have yet to ink a deal with one aside from left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Despite the numerous acquisitions early in the offseason, the Angels roster remains incomplete.
Nevertheless, Rosenthal believes there are still moves to be made in Anaheim.
“I would expect that they’re gonna pick off some players in the weeks ahead," Rosenthal added. "I wouldn’t say guarantee it, but I’d expect it.”
