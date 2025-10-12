Angels' Strikeout Numbers Were Historically Bad in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels struggled with strikeouts all season long, and nearly set a new record for the most by a team in a single season.
The Angels' 1,627 strikeouts were the second most by a team in MLB history, finishing only behind the 2023 Minnesota Twins, who had 1,654.
The Halos' strikeout percentage of 27.1 percent was also the worst in the league by a fairly wide margin as well, with the next closest team being the Coloado Rockies who struck out at a clip of 25.9 percent. Among Angels with at least 100 plate appearances, 11 had a strikeout rate higher than the Rockies' team average.
Mike Trout led the team with 178 strikeouts in 2025, as his swing and miss tendencies continue to trend down. His strikeout rate, which sat around 20 percent in the 2010s, climbed to 32 percent this season, the highest it's ever been.
Angels hitting coach Johnny Washington spoke about the Angels' issue with striking out late in the season, and wished for improvement in 2026.
“The players aren’t trying to strike out,” Washington said. “It’s one of those years where, obviously, we’ve struck out a bunch as a group. My hope is that we get better. ...I think the real value is, can we create more opportunities to get on base? I think that’s where the real value lies. And cutting down on strikeouts, I think, is a focus for all players and coaches across the game.”
The Angels didn't struggle for power in 2025, hitting the fourth most home runs in MLB over the course of the season, however their abundance of strikeouts clearly impacted the offense. The Angels finished the season with the lowest batting average in MLB (.226), and were one of just three teams to finish with an OBP under .300.
The Angels have the opportunity to work on their issues in the box over the offseason, and could even find some help in putting the ball in play during free agency. If they are able to avoid the strikeout in 2026, their superpowered offense could make the difference between another last-place finish and an exciting run at the postseason for the first time in 11 years.
