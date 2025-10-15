Angels Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for Breakout Yankees Outfielder in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels had a rough 2025, going 72-90 in response to a franchise-worst 99 loss season the year prior.
After manager Ron Washington stepped away towards the end of June due to health complications, the Angels were just two games under .500.
With the expectations of breaking baseball's longest playoff drought in the Halos' crosshairs, there was a certain level of disappointment felt throughout the organization.
The only thing the Angels are able to do at this point in time is start looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, and try to put the best possible product on the field.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller detailed the reasons as to why upcoming free agent outfielder Trent Grisham of the New York Yankees would be a great fit for the Halos.
"The Angels could definitely use some left-handed pop in that lineup, too, as only 34 of their 226 home runs this season came from that side of the plate," Miller wrote.
The current outfielders in Anaheim — Taylor Ward, Bryce Teodosio, and Jo Adell — are a solid group, but adding someone like Grisham could bring even more power to the team. Teodosio has also only been starting at center since August, and Grisham's production appears to be much better in that spot if he were to join a team.
Grisham was hitting just .191 with a .651 OPS from 2022 through 2024, but this past season is when he started to look more like the hitter he was during his first three MLB seasons.
Grisham finished 2025 with a slash line of .235/.348/.464 and an OPS of .811, the highest of his career. His 34 home runs and 74 RBIs were also far and away career highs.
Someone like Grisham in the outfield can present tons of power, but his ability to get on base is one of the best in baseball. His walk-rate of 14.1 percent placed him in the 96th percentile across the league.
Another area where Grisham is elite is how little he chases pitches outside the zone. He did so just 17.3 percent of the time last season, putting him in the 99th percentile around the league.
