Angels' Taylor Ward Reveals Where He Wants to Be With Trade Deadline Looming
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward's name is floating around the rumor mill for what feels like the millionth season in a row, however, he has pushed out the noise and is focused on the remainder of what could be a historic season for the Angels.
“Same old, same old,” Ward said. “I have my inner circle that shoots me stuff. But again, I want to stay here. I want to win with this group. I think it'd be the cherry on top getting to the playoffs and winning with this group.”
The Halos haven't made the playoffs since 2014, and have the potential to change their luck with a strong second half this season. They are one game below .500 and four games back of the Seattle Mariners with a series against their division rivals coming up later this month.
The Angels are in a tricky situation as far as deadline plans are concerned, as they aren't out of the playoff race yet, but they also aren't exactly favorites to blow through the postseason if they are to make it. Sam Blum of The Athletic believes the Angels will be aggressive buyers come the end of July, meaning the Halos could make a serious postseason push for which Ward will likely stay.
Ward is the longest-tenured Angels batter not named Mike Trout, and has been a huge part of the Halos' success this season. The 31-year-old hit a game-winning blast in the top of the seventh inning on Friday, and now has 23 on the year to go alone with a .795 OPS. He is on track for a sixth consecutive season batting above league average and has featured in every game but two this season.
