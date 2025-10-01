Angels to Interview Former Player Who's Favorite for Manager's Job: Reports
The Angels are set to interview Albert Pujols to be their next manager, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The Athletic reports Pujols is the favorite candidate of owner Arte Moreno.
"One source close to the former slugger suggested the decision may be Pujols’ to make," wrote Sam Blum, Katie Woo, and Ken Rosenthal.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that Pujols will interview for the job held until Monday by Ron Washington, making him the first reported candidate to have an interview on the books.
Pujols is three years removed from his final season in Major Leaue Baseball, and four years removed from his final game with the Angels.
Yet the future Hall of Famer, who hit 222 of his 703 career home runs with the Angels from 2012-21, remains under contract to the team as part of his personal services agreement with Moreno inked in December 2011.
The Angels declined to pick up the 2026 option on Washington's contract, setting the stage for the Angels' fifth manager in eight seasons since Mike Scioscia managed his final game in 2018.
Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon and Washington all had previous managerial experience. Only Phil Nevin — promoted from bench coach to manager after Maddon was fired in 2022 — did not.
Pujols does have managerial experience, but not at the MLB level. He managed Leones del Escogido to the Dominican Winter League championship earlier this year.
Asked in spring training if he'd like to manage in the majors, he said: “Yeah, I think why not. I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”
Pujols' personal services contract with the Angels went into effect following his 2022 retirement. Since then, he has been in uniform with the club each year in spring training, and worked with Angels prospects at their academy in his native Dominican Republic.
Rosenthal suggested that the forthcoming labor agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association could be looming as a factor in Moreno's thinking.
The threat of a lockout looms after the 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the Players' Association expires. The possibility of lost games in 2027 — and lost revenue — looms as an incentive for every major league owner to control costs.
Pujols is already an Angels employee. Moreno might be just as animated by Pujols' credentials and interview skills as he is by not having to bring in a new manager from outside the organization.
From a wins and losses standpoint, Hall of Fame players have struggled to transition to the manager's chair in recent years. The Twins never won a postseason game in four seasons under Paul Molitor. The Phillies never had a winning season in Ryne Sandberg's three seasons (2013-15) as manager.
The external expectations on Pujols would be relatively low if he gets the job. Perhaps that would be true for any first-time manager in Anaheim. Regardless, Pujols would be a monumental hire, giving the Angels arguably the best hitter in history to take a manager's job.
