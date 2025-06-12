Angels to Promote Former First-Round Draft Pick: Report
The Angels' bullpen is about to get an important reinforcement.
Right-hander Sam Bachman, who showed promise in his first major league go-around in 2023, is being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake according to Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos on Twitter/X.
Bachman, whom the Angels drafted ninth overall in 2021, missed signifcant time with thoracic outlet syndrome. He began the season on the 15-day injured list and was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake once he was activated from the IL.
With Salt Lake, Bachman was 0-1 with a 0.79 ERA in 13 games. He had 14 strikeouts, 10 walks, and 11 hits allowed in 13.1 innings.
The Angels have an off-day Thursday, and do not need to make any roster moves official until the start of Friday's game in Baltimore against the Orioles.
Angels relievers have the second-worst ERA (5.54) in the American League this season, but have shown progress recently. In June, Angels relievers have a 2.52 ERA across 39.1 innings.
Enter Bachman, who went 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 11 relief appearances in 2023. It's unclear what role he will assume, but the Angels have been lacking a high-leverage right-handed pitcher ever since Ben Joyce was diagnosed with a season-ending shoulder injury.
That's created a gap in the bullpen pecking order that the Angels have struggled to fill at times. Right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn has made 29 appearances, left-hander Brock Burke has made 30, and converted starter Reid Detmers has made 26. No reliever other than Jansen has made more than 14 appearances for the Angels this season.
Zeferjahn has a 5.68 ERA in eight appearances when pitching on no days of rest, however, suggesting the 27-year-old with 12 games of big league experience coming into this season is in danger of overuse.
Besides giving a jolt to the bullpen, Bachman gets a chance to re-establish his own value to the organization. Still just 25, Bachman hasn't appeared in the majors since his 11-game cameo with the Angels in 2023. He went 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA and one save.
A starter in college, Bachman regularly threw a fastaball in the upper 90-mph range as a reliever to earn his first big league promotion. Tims noted that Bachman's fastball touched 99 mph in his most recent outing for Salt Lake, a two-inning appearance Wednesday in Las Vegas.
In another recent bullpen move, the Angels selected the contract of right-hander Shaun Anderson on Monday, swapping spots with right-hander José Fermin.
