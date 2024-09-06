Angels' Top Prospect Wins Prestigious Monthly Award
Just a few days after Caden Dana made his big league debut for the Los Angeles Angels, he was named the Southern League's Pitcher of the Month.
In August, the organization's top prospect went 3-0 with a 0.57 earned run average and 32 strikeouts for the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Dana's major league debut arrived quicker than anticipated. When he took the mound on Sunday against Seattle, he made franchise history as the youngest Angels pitcher since Francisco Rodríguez in 2002 and the team's youngest starting pitcher since Frank Tanana in 1973.
Los Angeles also got Dana the win in his first career start.
"It's awesome. That was special. Everyone behind me played well," said Dana, who struck out four and walked four. "It was a good feeling getting a win like that. Getting a win like that helps going into the next outing."
The 20-year-old is the first pitcher of his age or younger to go at least six innings and allow two or fewer runs in his major league debut since Houston's Jordan Lyles (20 years, 244 days) on May 31, 2011, against the Chicago Cubs. In the American League, it's the first time since Joel Davis (20 years, 215 days) of the Chicago White Sox accomplished the feat on Aug 11, 1985, against Milwaukee.
"He didn't let any inning affect however it was going, and it shows he has some poise. He proved to himself he can pitch in the big leagues," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "He made pitches when he had to. He used his fastball, wasn't able to land his breaking ball as consistently as he wanted to, but landed them when he needed."
Washington mentioned Dana's poise. His demeanor on the mound was impressive for a pitcher who skipped Triple-A completely. If he was nervous, nobody could tell.
"Honestly, I was really nervous, and after that first pitch, that was when all my nerves kind of released. Getting the two quick outs definitely gave me confidence to trust myself," Dana said.
The right-hander threw 52 of his 95 pitches for strikes. After walking two batters in a row with two outs in the fifth, he struck out Victor Robles to escape the inning. That was the only true jam that Dana got himself into.
Dana, the Angels' top pitching prospect, led Double-A Rocket City with 147 strikeouts and appeared in the MLB Futures Game in July. Drafted in the 11th round in 2022, he had a 9-7 record with a 2.52 ERA in 23 starts for the Trash Pandas before his recent call-up.
Dana's next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.