Angels' Top Trade Deadline Addition Suffers Injury, Likely Out For Season
The Los Angeles Angels moved trade deadline acquisition Andrew Chafin onto the 15-day injured list with left triceps inflammation ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
This means Chafin won't be eligible to return until Sept. 26, just two days before the Angels' final game of the season. Chafin's deal will expire after the 2025 season, so he may have thrown his last pitch for the Halos.
The left-handed reliever was one of two pitchers to arrive from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, the other being Luis Garcia. Chafin last pitched for the Halos against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, where he threw a scoreless inning and only allowed a walk.
Chafin has been fantastic since coming to the Halos, pitching 13.2 innings and allowing just three runs while striking out 18 batters. The 1.98 ERA he has with the Angels is the best he's had with any team other than with the Oakland Athletics, for whom he posted a 1.53 ERA in 2021.
The southpaw was one of two players to land on the injured list ahead of the Angels' 2-1 loss to the Mariners on Friday, the other catcher Travis d'Arnaud. The Angels also moved fellow left-hander Reid Detmers from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day.
“Everybody's feeling it this time of year, right?” said interim manager Ray Montgomery. “There's certain things that you're just gonna go through that you have to work through. So just keep monitoring guys and see where we're at.”
To help patch the hole left by their injured relievers, the Angels selected the contract of Connor Brogdon, who had re-signed with the Angels and been in the minors after electing free agency in the middle of August.
The Angels' bullpen grows thinner by the day, as Ryan Zeferjahn also landed on the injured list earlier this month. While the Angels are well out of the postseason race, they still have something to play for in the AL West. They haven't finished last place in the division in consecutive years since the realignment of the divisions in 1993, and are in danger of doing so now.
The Athletics are just one game back of the Angels, and the Halos could be in trouble given their recent injury crisis. They'll look to avoid this fate and snag a win against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
