Angels Triple-A Starter Could Be Making Way to Big Leagues After Latest Start
Reid Detmers hasn't suited up for the Los Angeles Angels since he was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 2.
His 12th start for the Bees might have him closer to returning to the Angels than ever before.
On Friday night, Detmers went eight innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11.
There has been speculation about Detmers returning to the Angels for a couple of weeks. Los Angeles pitching coach Barry Enright spoke to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register then and acknowledged Detmers' improvement going into his 10th Triple-A start compared to his first seven.
Detmers had a 6.19 ERA in his first nine starts, but only allowed three earned runs in his eighth and ninth starts with 14 strikeouts. As of Sunday, he is 5-6 with a 6.37 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 22 free passes.
"We want him to have a stretch of success," Enright said on Aug. 5. "He’s had two that have been real good. … If he has another good one, which is tomorrow, I hope to see him soon.”
The Angels did make any changes to Detmers mechanics. They just wanted him to change his mental approach.
“A lot of times it showed up in big situations, sometimes it showed up in two-strike situations,” Enright said. “Trying to make a pitch too nasty. Trying to throw the fastball too hard and by somebody. The big thing for him is getting to two strikes and all of the sudden it’s 3-and-2.
“Putting guys away when you get there is going to be a work in progress as command improves. More so it’s a mentality of trying to make them hit it instead of trying to make them miss it.”
Detmers needs to return to the Angels by Monday to remain in the same service-time class he would have been without the demotion. If he gets recalled Sunday or Monday, the Angels would have him under control for three more seasons before free agency. If he comes back on Aug. 20 or later, the Angels would control Detmers for four more seasons.
Detmers will be arbitration-eligible next season as long as he returns by Sept. 10.
Detmers has pitched in parts of four seasons for the Angels and compiled a career record of 15-25 with a 4.68 ERA since being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.