Angels Veteran Not Ready to Announce Retirement Decision
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks has not officially decided on whether this is his last season as an MLB player.
Hendricks is 12 seasons into his MLB career, and at the age of 35, he currently has a couple of years left of pitching.
Luckily, Hendricks is known for his command and pitch mixing, rather than his velocity, which has been low for the most part.
His fastest fastball came during his rookie year, when he averaged 89.8 mph. The rest of his career saw him dip in and out of the 88-87 mph range.
His fastball currently sits around 86.6 mph, a clear drop off from his already low velocity.
This season, he has a 4.79 ERA in 30 outings, pitching a total of 159.2 innings. Additionally, the former Texas Rangers draft pick has a solid 1.7 WAR, helping the Angels eat some innings with passable pitching.
Considering his age and long career, Hendricks is reportedly set to retire at the end of the season, although he recently stated that he is not yet ready to make a decision.
“It takes a lot of hard work,” Hendricks said, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“How my game plays at this level takes everything out of me. So I really have to focus on the day in and day out. That’s where I try and keep myself. I’ve still got one more (start) in the season. I’ll try and finish out as strong as I can.
"At the end of the season, I’ll always sit down and just see how I feel, talk to the family, see where everybody’s at.”
Hendricks' season has featured a good deal of blow-up starts, including giving up nine runs to the Seattle Mariners last week.
“Up and down, for sure,” the Angels right-hander said. “I’m proud of bouncing back. I feel like there was so much left that was undone. There was a lot of bad, a lot of negatives. But I think there’s been a lot of positives lately.”
If he wanted to continue pitching, he could remain a major league pitcher for another season or so, but it is up to the veteran to consider how he wants to conclude a storied and well-traveled career.
