Angels Officially Release Veteran World Series Champion After Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Angels officially released veteran relief pitcher Hector Neris on Thursday after designating him for assignment last week.
The Angels DFA'd Neris to make room on the active roster for reliever Jose Fermin, who they recalled after a month-long stint with Triple-A Salt Lake following an elbow injury.
Neris elected free agency and signed a minor league deal with the Angels after the Atlanta Braves DFA'd him at the end of March. He had a 45.00 ERA with the Braves before leaving the organization.
With the Angels, Neris featured in 21 games and posted a 5.14 ERA while striking out 19 batters in 14 innings pitched. He had a 3-0 record while with the club and had one save opportunity, which he failed to convert.
Neris is a career 3.44 ERA pitcher, finding most of his success with the Houston Astros in 2022 and 2023. He also won a World Series during his time in Houston. The right-hander had a 2.69 ERA across those two years, and his 1.71 ERA in 2023 was the best of bullpen regulars for the Astros.
“Hector was great for the time he was here, in terms of what he brought to bullpen, settle down some of the young kids, gave a veteran presence,” Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said after the decision to DFA Neris. “But when Fermin is here, obviously, he’s part of what’s going on going forward. And unfortunately, that’s just part of the game. Somebody has to be replaced.”
Fermin has pitched three innings since his return to MLB, and is yet to allow a run since coming back to the Angels. The 23-year-old has a 3.65 ERA this season, and hasn't allowed a run in his last nine MLB appearances, dating back to May 4 against the Detroit Tigers.
The Angels are chasing a playoff spot in the American League, and will hope Fermin can give them a boost in the bullpen, which has already massively improved since the beginning of the season. The Angels are 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, and are the closest team to catching the Seattle Mariners after Thursday's win against the Braves.
They'll continue to push for the playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 4:07 p.m. PT.
