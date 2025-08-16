Former Angels Pitcher Tried to Have Teammate 'Arrested' in Clubhouse Prank
Todd Frazier and Noah Syndergaard joined forces on the New York Mets from 2018-20. Frazier, a two-time All-Star infielder, and Syndergaard, who pitched for the Angels in 2022, reminisced about their time together in Queens on Friday's episode of Foul Territory.
One anecdote still lingers in the memory of both men: the time Frazier had Syndergaard "arrested" in the Mets' clubhouse.
"Sergeant John Connolly, by the way, absolute beast, came in. He's like 6-7, 275 pounds, all brawn," Frazier said. "Put (Syndergaard) in cuffs in the locker room. I only told a couple people so if you were to look around, some people were like 'what the heck is going on?' Other people, like (Mets pitcher Jacob) deGrom, he couldn't control (his reaction)."
Syndergaard legitimately believed he was under arrest as Connolly put him in handcuffs and led him out of the clubhouse.
"That guy deserves an Oscar for his performance," Syndergaard said of Connolly.
Eventually, Syndergaard cottoned on to the ruse, but it was enough to elicit a few laughs.
"Those type of things are what make the year special for everybody," Frazier said. "You need that type of stuff during the year because it gets so boring in that locker room."
Syndergaard then revealed he tried to pay the prank forward in Anaheim.
"I tried doing that with the Angels in 2022 to one of our young guys," he said, "but I guess things have gotten a little soft over there and they wouldn’t, they couldn't make it happen."
After the Angels signed the former All-Star to a one-year, $21 million in November 2021, surrendering a second-round draft pick in the process, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-8 record and 3.83 ERA after 15 starts.
The Angels got outfielder Mickey Moniak and a minor leaguer in the trade for Syndergaard, who finished the 2022 season in Philadelphia and hit the free agent market again.
Syndergaard went 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. He was traded to the Cleveland Guardians at midseason, made six more starts, and hasn't pitched at the big league level since.
Syndergaard, 32, recently signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. He pitched only eight innings in two starts at Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA. He allowed 10 hits, nine runs, and struck out only one batter. The White Sox released him Aug. 3.
"I kind of got shafted a little bit," Syndergaard said on Foul Territory. "Not that my performance was anything to brag about, but there was like, I don’t know how many starting pitchers they had on that roster. I was the odd man out."
