Angels Young Player Tabbed as Potential Breakout Star of 2025
The Los Angeles Angels have a ton of young talent throughout their roster, but there is one player who was specifically singled out by one of the team's insiders.
Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com tabbed catcher Logan O'Hoppe as the team's breakout star for the 2025 season.
"O’Hoppe was an All-Star candidate but ultimately endured a tough second half to the season. But he still slashed a respectable .244/.303/.409 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 136 games in his first full season as a catcher. He also learned a lot about how to handle a pitching staff and get through the grind of a year behind the plate.
"This year he’ll get some help, however, as the Angels signed Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year deal worth $12 million to be O’Hoppe’s backup and mentor. They also hired highly respected catching/pitching coach Sal Fasano to join the staff."
More news: Angels Top Prospect 'Should Make an Impact' in 2025
O’Hoppe, 23, wrapped up his first full season as a catcher with a .244/.303/.409 slash line, hitting 20 home runs, 17 doubles, and driving in 56 runs across 136 games. Defensively, he caught 127 games, tying for the third-most in MLB, and logged 1,064.1 innings behind the plate, ranking third among all catchers.
The 23-year-old was slashing .277/.333/.463 in 96 games before he fell into his 21-game slump in August that saw him hit .079 (6-for-76). But he batted .266/.338/.453 with three homers and six RBIs in 19 games in September to finish on a high note.
Despite the slump, he never lost confidence in his abilities. He just lost himself in his feelings. Luckily, he was able to find himself again before the end of the season.
“Part of what I was thinking during that tough month and a half, whatever it was, was me wondering if it's still in there,” O’Hoppe said. “You get in the mix, and you're just like, ‘Man, I'm not feeling or doing the same things I was.’ I'm gonna work to have a long career ahead of me. But when you're in the moment, it's tough to see that. But I’m happy and I finally got back to feeling like myself.”
O’Hoppe expressed optimism about the future, both for himself and the organization. As the Angels focus on their young core, O’Hoppe is positioning himself as a potential cornerstone of the franchise. Regaining his form at the plate late in the season has boosted his confidence as he looks ahead to the upcoming year.