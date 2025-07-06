Former Angels Draft Pick Tragically Dies at 44

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Major League pitcher Bobby Jenks.



Jenks pitched for the White Sox from 2005 until 2010 and for the Red Sox in 2011. In his time in Chicago, Jenks amassed 173 saves, including back-to-back seasons of 40+ saves in 2006 and 2007.