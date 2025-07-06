Former Angels Draft Pick Tragically Dies at 44
Former Los Angeles Angels draft pick Bobby Jenks tragically passed away at age 44 after a battle with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer.
The Angels selected the reliever with the 140th overall pick in the 2000 MLB Draft, though he never played for the Halos at the MLB level. After the Angels designated him for assignment following the 2024 season, Jenks joined the Chicago White Sox, for whom he would make his debut.
“We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago.
“He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend, and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.”
Jenks played for the White Sox for six seasons, recording the final out to win the 2005 World Series and making two All-Star Games in 2006 and 2007. He elected free agency after the 2010 season and joined the Boston Red Sox, where he would play for one season before he retired due to medical reasons in 2012.
The right-hander had a career WAR of 3.53, and racked up 173 saves across his major league career.
Jenks pursued a coaching career after his retirement, becoming the pitching coach for the grand Junction Rockies of the MLB Partner Pioneer League in 2021. He became the manager in 2022, and received the Manager of the Year award after winning a championship. His most recent endeavor was with the Windy City ThunderBolts, who he joined in October 2023.
“Terrible news about Bobby," former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski said. "He came to the Major Leagues with some of the biggest expectations and lived up to them. Bobby was a larger-than-life figure and fans related to him. He overcame a lot early in life to have a great playing career, and after his playing days he did a lot of positive things to help himself and others.
"I was fortunate enough to catch him in some of the biggest games in White Sox history, and I will never forget jumping into his arms after the last out of the World Series. He will be missed by all of his family, friends, and teammates.”
