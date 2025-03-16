Angels' Zach Neto Provides Exciting Injury Update as Opening Day Nears
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto will start the season on the injured list, but he gave an exciting update on his recovery from shoulder surgery this offseason.
“Swing is feeling really good,” Neto said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Healthy. Just trying to get back to game-like swings.”
Neto is expected to make his 2025 debut sometime in April, but there was some speculation the shortstop would be ready by Opening Day because he was ahead of schedule this spring.
Nonetheless, manager Ron Washington announced earlier this month that Neto would not be ready in time for Opening Day.
"We like the progress,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “I think he’s gonna tell us how soon he can get back. No way it’s going to be the 27th of March.”
Neto is currently throwing at a distance of 105 feet, which is one step closer to the ultimate goal of 120 feet. He hasn't made full throws from shortstop to first base yet, but has been throwing from shortstop to second.
In 2024, Neto was one of the Angels' top players as he slashed .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 155 games.
With Neto set to begin the season on the injured list, the Angels will have to find a temporary replacement. Some candidates to be the team's Opening Day shortstop include Tim Anderson, Kevin Newman, and Scott Kingery.
Washington praised Neto's determination this spring in his recovery, especially since the shortstop is poised for another stellar season in 2025.
“He’s an animal,” Washington said to reporters earlier this spring. “I think if we decided to let him play right now, he’ll go out there and try to play. That’s who he is."
