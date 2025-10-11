Arte Moreno's Top Pick for New Angels Manager is Albert Pujols: Report
In this story:
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno's first choice for the Halos' vacant managerial position is Albert Pujols.
Heyman added Pujols is expected to have the choice of his coaching staff if the Angels can sort out his contract.
Pujols, who played on the Angels for 10 seasons, has experience managing with Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic, and is expected to managed to Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
This story will be updated...
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.
Published |Modified