Catcher Slams Haters Regarding No Phone Rule in Clubhouse
The Los Angeles Angels are doing whatever they can to turn things around after 2024 produced the worst winning percentage in franchise history.
One of the major changes this team has made has been manager Ron Washington's ban on cell phone usage in the clubhouse.
Although a few baseball veterans were heavily opposed to this new rule, the current Halos roster seems to not just accept the rule, but have grown to appreciate it.
Most recently, catcher Logan O'Hoppe hopped on the Foul Territory podcast to defend his manager amid the former player hate.
"There was not one dude that was not on board with it," said O'Hoppe on the rule.
“To be honest with you, I think that this is just another thing to give people to look at the Angels and [say] look at what they’re doing and roll their eyes, and that’s the frustrating part about it because we are doing the right things and its been awesome so far.”
O'Hoppe isn't the only core piece of the Halos that has been liking the new rule.
Zach Neto, Tyler Anderson, and co-enforcer of the cell phone rule Mike Trout have all publicly spoken about its benefits.
“It was like ‘Whatever, Skip,’” Neto said when the rule was first introduced. “Honestly, looking at it after about a month, I think for me personally and I know other guys have said it, it’s actually brought the team way closer. Everybody is talking to each other and having conversation. I think it’s pretty special.”
“It keeps guys out moving, instead of just sitting there doing nothing,” Anderson said. “I feel like doing nothing is a big deterrent to success. It’s easy to sit there and think, I have five minutes to kill, I’m going to sit down and kill 30 minutes on Instagram. I think it’s good for productivity.”
"It's been good," said Trout, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. "The guys are interacting more. I think the biggest thing we're working on this year, just building that family chemistry, getting everybody on board."
Creating bonds and conversation where they may not have happened is an invaluable asset that can only continue to trend upwards for the team as Opening Day is less than 24 hours away.
