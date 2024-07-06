Could the Angels Trade Mike Trout at the Deadline?
The Los Angeles Angels are one of the teams expected to trade away several good players since they are practically out of contention. However, don't expect the Angels to trade their superstar Mike Trout anytime soon.
While there has not been serious talk of a trade for Trout, there is often a question of whether he will be traded at some point so that he can play for a contender and have the chance to win. Don't expect that anytime before this year's trade deadline on July 30.
For one, Trout remains on the injured list as he is still recovering from surgery to repair his torn meniscus. Trout has recently improved in his recovery by playing catch and running on a treadmill, but he is not ready to return to the field yet. This is the fourth straight season in which Trout has been placed on the IL as he has unfortunately become injury-prone. His injuries would be a risk for a team considering inquiring about him.
Beyond the injuries, Trout wants to stay with the Angels and has no-trade rights, via The Athletic's Jim Bowden. This again makes the possibility of him getting traded very low, and instead other teams could target other players to fill needs like reliever Carlos Estévez, who many expect to be traded.
In the meantime, the Angels are hoping to get back their 11-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP sometime soon. Trout last played for the Angels on April 29, when he was tied for the MLB lead in home runs. Overall in his month of play, Trout slashed .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs.