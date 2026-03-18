Who Will be the Angels Closer in 2026?

Nine days from now the Angels open the 2026 season in Houston. For the last couple of weeks the team has been stating Robert Stephenson would be ready to go against the Astros. However, another injury has him on the shelf and will shake up the Angels bullpen.

Fireballer Ben Joyce has always been slated to miss the beginning of the season. The Angels want Joyce to ultimately seize the closer's job but health is his real concern as he's missed significant time in his career with arm injuries.

Now the Angels will need to figure out who will be their closer at the beginning of the year.

Kirby Yates is the most likely candidate.

Yates has 98 career saves and was dominant as recently as 2024. Conveniently, Yates' pitching coach during that incredible 2024 season is now his pitching coach with the Angels. If those two again work their magic, Yates could be a major weapon for the Angels.

He'll throw a four seam fastball about 60% of the time and a split finger the other 40%. Command of his split finger is really the key for Yates. When he is able to command the split and throw it for strikes it keeps hitters on their heels and makes his mid 90s fastball play up.

Last season hitters slugged .520 against the split, far higher than at any other point in Yates' career. So far in Cactus League play Yates is striking out a batter per inning and looks solid.

Drew Pomeranz is next man up.

Oct 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Pomeranz (45) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during game five of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Playing match ups is never a bad thing. Yates is a righty with a power mix who should get the bulk of the opportunities early. However, the lefty Pomeranz is a highly effective reliever who has plenty of experience in high leverage situations.

Drew spent the majority of his career as a starter but he now uses a fastball/knuckle-curve combination to get strikeouts at a high level while still limiting walks. He won't light up the radar gun but he is highly effective.

Last year lefties slashed an abysmal .176/.238/.203 against him. Righties fared slightly better but still only managed a .234/.320/.374 line while facing Pomeranz.

When an opposing lineup has a couple of lefties coming up, expect to see Pomeranz on the hill. Or when Yates has pitched on back to back days.

When healthy, Ben Joyce will get the gig.

Feb 11, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Joyce was drafted to be the closer of the future and the Angels hope that future is now. Blessed with an insane fastball, Joyce added a nasty sinker last season. If he can stay healthy, which is a big question, Joyce could be the type of high octane closer fans love.

Currently the team projects Joyce to joing the team a few weeks into the season. If that proves to be the case, the Angels would have a formidable back end trio with him, Yates, and Pomeranz. The team clearly prioritized closing experience while building the bullpen and could even turn to Jordan Romano in a pinch, but Romano has not been very good in recent years.

Look for this trio to combine for nearly all of the Angels saves this season.