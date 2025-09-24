Does Angels' Reid Detmers Need Tommy John Surgery? Pitcher Reveals Injury Diagnosis
After Los Angeles Angels southpaw Reid Detmers was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this month with left elbow inflammation and was subsequently transferred to the 60-day IL a day later, there was growing fear that he would require Tommy John surgery.
The 26-year-old starter-turned-reliever is essentially shut down for the remaining slate of regular-season games, but spoke on what was found from initial imaging on his arm.
“I’m good,” Detmers said via the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “No structural issues. So no (Tommy John surgery). It’s just gonna be a normal offseason. We’re doing rehab stuff every day. I’ll be ready for spring training. I’m not too worried about it.”
An enormous sigh of relief can collectively be shared by Halos fans with the recent news, but Detmers wasn't done there.
After a being a member of the starting rotation since his debut in 2021, Detmers was transitioned to a role in relief after his ERA steadily grew the last two seasons. After 61 appearances out of the 'pen, Detmers finished his season with a 3.96 ERA, and his highest ERA+ of his career, grading out with a score of 108, almost 10 percent higher than league average.
Detmers, however, made his intentions clear of where he wants to be next season.
“All I’ve ever known is starting,” Detmers said. “I would like to start again. I think taking from what I learned this year about my mentality and stuff like that, I think I can transfer that over to starting and have a good year starting. But at the same time, it’s up to them. I’m willing to do whatever they want me to do, like I said at the beginning of the year. Anything that helps the team win.”
It is commendable for Detmers to assert that he would play anywhere to help the team win, but if he is best utilized pitching in relief, perhaps it would be helpful for both sides if he stays in the bullpen.
Detmers increased his strikeout percentage, swing-and-miss percentage, and even the rate at which batter swing at his offerings outside the strikezone (chase percentage).
His strikeout percentage of 30.1 percent puts him in the 90th percentile in MLB, his swing-and-miss percentage of 32.7 percent is good for the 93rd percentile, and his chase percentage of 33.9 percent put him in the 94th percentile of MLB.
