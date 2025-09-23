Angels Top Prospect Trying to Prove to Himself He Belongs in MLB
The Los Angeles Angels have had a frustrating season without much to be excited about, but when Christian Moore finally earned his promotion this past June, there was at least a glimmer of hope.
As the Halos are now eliminated from playoff contention, and Moore spent the first two weeks of September back in Triple-A, the rookie second baseman spoke on what it has been like to be back with the team, after being recalled on Sept. 13.
"I think [my goal is] really just to prove to myself that I can play up here,” Moore said.
The 22-year-old is hitting .200 through 47 games, adding seven home runs and 16 RBIs. Since his mid-September recalling, however, Moore has a slash line of .250/.333/.708 with an OPS of 1.042.
Three of his seven total home runs this year have been hit since he was recalled.
“When I first came up, I think it was tough, just dealing with the injury at the time, and then obviously being in the big leagues and being young and going through those trials and tribulations.”
Moore went hitless in his first three games in the majors, but his first career hit came at Yankee Stadium, the home of the team he grew up idolizing (but was never allowed to go to due to his father's allegiance to the New York Mets).
Moore would suffer a left thumb sprain just 18 games into his career and landed on the IL for a little over a month.
“You want to end your season off on a good note and feel like what you did, and all the stuff that you prepared for that year, paid off,” Moore said. “Then you go into the offseason, take a little break, and then get right back to it. It’s huge for me, definitely, just getting that confidence.”
Moore getting another shot in the majors has proven to be productive, especially with so few games remaining. If his confidence can creep back up and his consistent bat can continue to develop through the offseason, perhaps the Angels can count on Moore for a larger workload come next season.
