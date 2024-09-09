Ex-Angels Pitcher Cut By AL West Rivals After Six Days
The Oakland Athletics announced Thursday that they have designated former Los Angeles Angels right-hander Janson Junk for assignment and recalled left-hander Brady Basso from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Junk was claimed off waivers just six days ago after the Houston Astros designated him for assignment on Aug. 29. Oakland claimed him on Aug. 31.
He made his debut for the A’s on Wednesday in a rough outing, where he faced eight batters, allowing all of them to reach base (six hits, two walks). Junk was charged with seven earned runs and didn’t record a single out.
“It’s frustrating,” Junk said after the disaster. “I just didn’t do my job.”
The A’s were down 5-2 when Junk came in during the seventh inning. He struggled from the start, giving up a leadoff home run to Luis Urias. He then allowed five more hits and two walks, leading to two bases-loaded situations before he was taken out.
“They seemed to not really get fooled with anything,” A's manager Mark Kotsay said. “Their soft contact were hits, but they squared up a lot of balls. End of the day, he wants to turn the page on this game.”
Junk told Charlotte Varnes of the San Francisco Chronicle that he was “missing over the plate” with the fastball, but thought his sliders off the plate were good.
Despite his rough outing, Junk was solid in Triple-A this season and had a strong year with the Brewers’ Triple-A team in 2023. This year, he’s pitched 50 innings with a 3.60 ERA for the Triple-A affiliates of the Brewers and Astros.
Last season, the 28-year-old right-hander logged 140 innings with a 4.18 ERA, a 15.8 percent strikeout rate, and a 7.4 percent walk rate for Milwaukee’s top affiliate in Nashville.
His disastrous appearance with the A’s pushed his major league ERA from 5.18 to 6.75. However, he’s been more effective in Triple-A, with a 4.26 ERA over 266 innings and consistently strong walk rates.
Junk accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, allowing him to remain in the A's organization. With the rebuilding club, he'll have a chance to prove himself and earn a spot back in the big leagues — and perhaps face off against the Angels down the road.
Acquired from the New York Yankees in the Andrew Heaney trade, Junk made his debut with the Angels in 2021. He made four appearances with the major league club that season and three more the following year.
The Angels traded Junk to the Milwaukee Brewers in Nov. 2022 in the deal that brought Hunter Renfroe to Anaheim.