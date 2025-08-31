Former Angels All-Star Wants to Become MLB Manager
Former Los Angeles Angels All-Star center fielder Torii Hunter revealed his aspirations of becoming an MLB manager in the future.
“If the opportunity (to manage) presents itself, I think that’s something I would definitely look into, a hard consideration,” Hunter said.
Hunter played with the Angels for five seasons between 2008-12, and made two All-Star Games during his time with the Halos. He also won two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award on the Angels. He was a part of the last Angels team to win a playoff series in 2009.
More news: Trade Addition Continues to Struggle With Los Angeles Angels
In his five seasons at the Big A, Hunter had some of the best years of his career, generating 20.7 bWAR with the Angels. He hit 104 home runs and had 432 RBIs with the Halos, posting an OPS of .814 during those five seasons.
He elected free agency after the 2012 season, when Mike Trout broke out and took over Hunter's primary role in center field, moving him to right.
The Angels could be in need of a manager soon, as current manager Ron Washington's contract could be up after 2025 if the Angels don't exercise their club option to keep him in Anaheim. Angels general manager Perry Minasian remained noncommittal in a recent interview when asked who would manage the team in 2026.
Washington has been away from the team since the middle of the summer due to health issues, and won't return as a manager this season. He has since had surgery and is faring well.
More news: Angels GM Declined to Answer Question Regarding Who Will Manage Angels in 2026
While Hunter isn't experienced as a manager, he currently serves as a special assistant to Minasian, and could find his way into a lower league managerial role before potentially taking over the big league club one day.
“It was a cool process. Perry came down and we just had a great conversation and I think he really sparked the fire to get back in the game in some way and in some fashion,” Hunter said after his appointment. “Managing is definitely something that I'm seeing, it's definitely a prospect. Any other role might be a suspect. But I'm here no matter what. I'm here to give back for however long they let me.”
Latest Angels News
For the latest Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.