Trade Addition Continues to Struggle With Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels had a confusing deadline.
They announced themselves as buyers July 30 with a move for relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin while they were just four games out of a Wild Card spot and three games under .500. They followed up their big trade with almost nothing.
The Angels could have supplemented their bottom-five pitching staff or below league average offense at the deadline as buyers, or could have unloaded all of their expiring contracts and valuable trade pieces for youth to maybe, finally get them back in the postseason in a season or two. They did neither.
“We’re obviously really competitive," said Angels general manager Perry Minasian. "I wanted to keep this group together."
At the July 31st deadline, the Angels made just one move. They traded outfielder Wilberson De Pena for utility infielder Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees. Peraza is a career .186 batter, and has an OPS of .536 since his MLB debut in 2022. He replaced Kevin Newman, who had comparable numbers, on the active roster.
Peraza, prior to his move to the West Coast, had a .453 OPS this season, and has been even worse since his arrival.
The utilityman has mustered just 19 plate appearances since coming to LA, and has reached base safely just three times. He has an OPS of .269 as a Halo, and his only two hits in an Angels uniform were singles. He has the worst OPS of any Angel with more than 10 plate appearances this season, and has also made little to no impact defensively.
Peraza is just 25 years old and could very well improve, however the value he has provided to the team since his arrival is very little, if any. Peraza isn't the only Halo struggling in August, however, as the Angels have had a very poor run over the past month.
The Angels are 9-15 since the trade deadline, and have slipped into last place in the AL West after sitting six games in front of the Athletics less than a month ago. The Angels' MLB-longest postseason drought will expand to 11 seasons after 2025, and fans can only guess how much longer it will last without any major changes being made.
